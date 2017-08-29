Home » News » Trump: US ‘should & will’ get along with Russia

Trump: US ‘should & will’ get along with Russia

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

During a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto president Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the world’s two nuclear superpowers would ‘get along’ and that US relations with Russia will eventually improve from their record low, to if not ‘great,’ then at the very least, ‘good.’ READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8llj

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Reservoirs and dams under tremendous strain

Tens of thousands of homes are under threat due to the record rainfall in Texas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd