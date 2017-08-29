Trump: US ‘should & will’ get along with Russia

During a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto president Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the world’s two nuclear superpowers would ‘get along’ and that US relations with Russia will eventually improve from their record low, to if not ‘great,’ then at the very least, ‘good.’ READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8llj

