Trump supporters back Muslim ban

Activists and civil rights groups have been quick to condemn President Trump’s temporary immigration ban, but the executive order has further cemented support from his backers.

In Collier County, Florida, more than 90 per cent of registered Republicans voted for Trump in November’s election and now they are overwhelmingly backing his actions.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Naples, Florida.

