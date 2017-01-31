Home » News » Trump supporters back Muslim ban

Trump supporters back Muslim ban

News Desk January 31, 2017 News Leave a comment 2 Views

Activists and civil rights groups have been quick to condemn President Trump’s temporary immigration ban, but the executive order has further cemented support from his backers.

In Collier County, Florida, more than 90 per cent of registered Republicans voted for Trump in November’s election and now they are overwhelmingly backing his actions.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Naples, Florida.

