Trump pardons convicted ex-sheriff who racially profiled Latinos

Trump has pardoned a former Arizona Sheriff who was convicted of criminal contempt for his department’s racial profiling policy.

The presidential pardon, the administration’s first, has caused an uproar among civil rights groups.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

