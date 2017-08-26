Home » News » Trump pardons convicted ex-sheriff who racially profiled Latinos

Trump pardons convicted ex-sheriff who racially profiled Latinos

News Desk August 26, 2017

Trump has pardoned a former Arizona Sheriff who was convicted of criminal contempt for his department’s racial profiling policy.
The presidential pardon, the administration’s first, has caused an uproar among civil rights groups.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

