Trump has committed to stepping up the US military’s engagement in Afghanistan – BBC News

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Afghan president has hailed Donald Trump’s decision to commit US troops to the country to fight against the resurgent Taliban.
Ashraf Ghani thanked the US for supporting “the joint struggle against the threat of terrorism”.
Donald Trump has committed the US army to the open-ended conflict, despite previously advocating its withdrawal.
He offered few details on the plan, but singled out Pakistan for criticism for offering “safe havens” to extremists.
Pakistani officials reject such claims. Meanwhile, the Taliban has warned that Afghanistan would become “another graveyard” for the US if it did not withdraw its troops.

