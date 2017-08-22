Home » News » Trump flips, doubling down on Afghanistan – BBC News

Trump flips, doubling down on Afghanistan – BBC News

US President Donald Trump announced a revamped strategy for the conflict in Afghanistan on Monday, saying that American troops would be focused on “killing terrorists” not nation-building.
The move was a flip-flop for Trump who had previously advocated a withdrawal of US troops from the country.
The BBC’s Aleem Maqbool breaks down his prime-time address.

