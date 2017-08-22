Home » Satire » Trump & Farage – Living Statues For Dead Ideas? The Trews (E437)

Trump & Farage – Living Statues For Dead Ideas? The Trews (E437)

Entertainment Desk August 22, 2017 Satire Leave a comment

Today’s Trews focuses on recent events in Barcelona and Charlottesville.

Pre-order my new book “Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions” here http://tinyurl.com/ycs8gu6b or by going to https://www.russellbrand.com/recovery/
To see me on my Re:Birth tour go to http://russellbrand.seetickets.com/tour/russell-brand
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast here https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/under-the-skin-with-russell-brand/id1212064750?mt=2
Subscribe to the Trews here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg

Produced & edited by Gareth Roy
Trews Music by Tom Excell & Oliver Cadman
Trews Graphic by Ger Carney

About Entertainment Desk

Entertainment Desk
Editors and staff from the Entertainment Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Sinead O’Connor: Do We Live In A Mentally Ill System? The Trews (E435)

Today’s Trews reacts to Sinead O’Connor’s recent Facebook video, in which she discussed her mental …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd