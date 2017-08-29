Trump era: Signs of a divided cabinet in a divided country

There are reports that President Donald Trump is growing increasingly unhappy with his secretary of state. Over the weekend, Rex Tillerson appeared to be publicly rebuking his boss on television.

The defence secretary was also recently caught on tape talking about the Trump presidency – and the divide it has created.

Al Jazeera’s State Department Correspondent Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.

