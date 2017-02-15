Trump and Netanyahu to hold first White House talks

The White House says it will not insist on a two-state solution during President Donald Trump’s first meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Netanyahu had a strained relationship with the former president towards the end of Barack Obama’s administration, but Trump has promised the US-Israeli alliance will be different under his leadership.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reports from West Jerusalem.

