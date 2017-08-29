Trump: ‘All options are on the table’ after N. Korea missile launch over Japan

Donald Trump says “all options are on the table for North Korea,” according to a White House statement. It comes after Pyongyang launched a missile over Japan.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.