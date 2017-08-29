Home » News » Trump: ‘All options are on the table’ after N. Korea missile launch over Japan

Trump: ‘All options are on the table’ after N. Korea missile launch over Japan

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

Donald Trump says “all options are on the table for North Korea,” according to a White House statement. It comes after Pyongyang launched a missile over Japan.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

President Donald Trump visits Texas amid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

The President will visit Corpus Christi and Austin on his trip to the disaster-stricken state. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd