‘Trump Administration Starts with Big Lie Over Small Thing’

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Mon. 23.01.17: Papers around the world focus on Syrian-peace talks kicking off in Kazakhstan today. Also, States-side papers wonder what Donald Trump was able to achieve during his first weekend as President. According to the Daily Beast, his administration started with ‘a big lie over a small thing’. And, what’s next for the “women’s march”?

