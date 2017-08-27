Tropical storm Harvey brings deadly floods to Houston

Tropical storm Harvey has unleashed catastrophic flooding in Houston, the largest city in the US state of Texas, turning streets into raging rivers, as trapped residents climbed to higher floors and authorities reported several deaths.

At least five people have been reported dead in the southern United States as a result of the disaster. Rescue services in Houston have received more than 2,000 calls for help after Harvey caused catastrophic flooding.

The governor of Texas says they are expecting new tornado warnings for Sunday evening.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Houston, Texas.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/