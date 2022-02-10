All-inclusive resorts in Hawaii give you the best of all worlds: tropical climate and freedom from chores. Here we take a look at the best rated resorts in Hawaii which provide for all your needs: accommodation, meals and attractions all in one spot.
It’s worth noting that Hawaii isn’t like other resorts, for example the Caribbean, and all-inclusive is not a common option at many Hawaiian resorts.
The Kahala Hotel and Resort
The best all-inclusive resort in Hawaii, according to user rankings on TripAdvisor is the Kahala Hotel and Resort. Boasting valet parking, five different restaurants and 24-hour room service, your every need can be catered for. A a resort, Kahala has its own private lagoon where you can meet dolphins and white sandy beaches within the hotel grounds. There’s also scuba diving and exercise classes overlooking the ocean. For the ultimate in luxury, try out the Presidential Suite, where none other than Barack Obama stayed for a vacation.
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
The second best all-inclusive resort in Hawaii, according to Trip Advisor traveller rankings, is the Four Season Resort Hualalai. Spectacular villa stays are available right on the beautiful beach. Dining options include seafood, steak, sushi & cocktails at a range of different lounges as well as poolside and in-room dining. Experiences available from the hotel include triathlon training and snorkelling.
Royal Lahaina Resort
With 3 swimming pools, snorkelling and a range of studio rooms and suites, you can make yourself at home at the Royal Lahaina Resort. Opt for casual dining at the ocean terrace restaurant or beach bar or book private dining for a special occasion.
FAQs on All Inclusive Stays on Hawaii
What does All Inclusive mean in Hawaii?
All-inclusive stays in Hawaii may charge differently than in other countries – different activities and meals may be charged separately rather than provided on show of a wristband, for example. However, the resort experience still means you can unpack and relax with everything provided in one place.
Does Hawaii have all-inclusive resorts?
Unlike Jamaica, Cancun or European beach resorts, where all-inclusive resorts are common, Hawaii only has one truly all-inclusive hotel: The Travassa Hana, Maui.
Why doesn’t Hawaii have all-inclusive?
Because of the open nature of Hawaiian resorts and their close proximity to one another, it hasn’t been a popular choice for hotels and bars on Hawaii to lock their clients to all inclusive packages. Beaches are easily accessed and hotels welcome all visitors. Visitors can visit the beach bar of a nearby hotel, enjoy the views and eat at whichever restaurant they choose.
Can you go all-inclusive to Hawaii?
Yes. Hotels will offer deals which include all meals, activities and transport, along with the usual room, bed and breakfast. It’s not the common choice, however, so you may prefer to shop around on Hawaii because it’s a nice way to spend your time!