All-inclusive resorts in Hawaii give you the best of all worlds: tropical climate and freedom from chores. Here we take a look at the best rated resorts in Hawaii which provide for all your needs: accommodation, meals and attractions all in one spot.

It’s worth noting that Hawaii isn’t like other resorts, for example the Caribbean, and all-inclusive is not a common option at many Hawaiian resorts.

The Kahala Hotel and Resort

The swimming pool and beach at Kahala Hotel and Resort, Hawaii

The best all-inclusive resort in Hawaii, according to user rankings on TripAdvisor is the Kahala Hotel and Resort. Boasting valet parking, five different restaurants and 24-hour room service, your every need can be catered for. A a resort, Kahala has its own private lagoon where you can meet dolphins and white sandy beaches within the hotel grounds. There’s also scuba diving and exercise classes overlooking the ocean. For the ultimate in luxury, try out the Presidential Suite, where none other than Barack Obama stayed for a vacation.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

The beach loungers at Four Seasons Hualalai, Hawaii

The second best all-inclusive resort in Hawaii, according to Trip Advisor traveller rankings, is the Four Season Resort Hualalai. Spectacular villa stays are available right on the beautiful beach. Dining options include seafood, steak, sushi & cocktails at a range of different lounges as well as poolside and in-room dining. Experiences available from the hotel include triathlon training and snorkelling.

Royal Lahaina Resort

The beachside pool at Royal Lahaina Resort, Hawaii

With 3 swimming pools, snorkelling and a range of studio rooms and suites, you can make yourself at home at the Royal Lahaina Resort. Opt for casual dining at the ocean terrace restaurant or beach bar or book private dining for a special occasion.

FAQs on All Inclusive Stays on Hawaii