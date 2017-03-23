Trapped Mosul residents in danger trying to flee ISIS-held territory – UNHCR representative in Iraq

The western mainstream media are turning a blind eye to the plight of civilians suffering as a result of US-led coalition air strikes in Iraq, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. RT discusses the Mosul crisis with Bruno Geddo, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees representative in Iraq.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.