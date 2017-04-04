Home » News » ‘Toxic gas attack’ kills atleast 58 people in Syria

‘Toxic gas attack’ kills atleast 58 people in Syria

News Desk April 4, 2017 News

Syrian opposition activists say at least 58 people – including 11 children – have been killed in a chemical attack on the country’s rebel-held Idlib province.

France has called for a UN security council meeting, and Turkey has warned that the attack could threaten talks to end the war.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports.

