‘Toxic gas attack’ kills atleast 58 people in Syria

Syrian opposition activists say at least 58 people – including 11 children – have been killed in a chemical attack on the country’s rebel-held Idlib province.

France has called for a UN security council meeting, and Turkey has warned that the attack could threaten talks to end the war.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/