Top 5 tries from match day 4 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup

Take a look at these top tries from match day 4 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. There are some absolute beauties here

Follow World Rugby on social media:

Official Website! http://www.rwcwomens.com/

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel For More Great Videos https://youtube.com/user/irb,

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/rugbyworldcup,

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rugbyworldcup and https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby,

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby,