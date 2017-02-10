Top 5 On Air Putdowns

In our latest top 5 video, we countdown the very best arguments and putdowns from jockeys and trainers that have occurred live on At The Races over the years.
If we’ve missed a clip you’d like to see let us know in the comments below. For more funny videos and top 5s hit subscribe!
——————-
Our new app is FREE to download on:
iPhone: http://apple.co/1I4NxAV
Android: http://bit.ly/1VPIcEz
Get all the latest betting news, offers and odds at http://www.attheraces.com/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AtTheRaces
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AtTheRaces
Google+: https://plus.google.com/+attheraces