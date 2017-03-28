Top 10 NBA Plays of the Night: March 27, 2017

Check out the top 10 plays of the night around the NBA, featuring Rudy Gobert, Harrison Barnes, LeBron James, Salah Mejri, Kawhi Leonard, Willie Cauley-Stein, Willy Hernangomez, Terrence Ross, and Russell Westbrook!
