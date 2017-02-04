Home » Sport » Football » Bundesliga » Top 10 Moments – January 2017 – Lewandowski Magic & Bundesliga Records

Top 10 Moments – January 2017 – Lewandowski Magic & Bundesliga Records

The first month of the year provided us with plenty of entertainment in the Bundesliga, both off and on the pitch. From Lewandowski’s wonder goal and Hradecky’s record red, to Calhanoglu’s penalty curse lifter and Alaba’s free-kick déjà vu, here are the top 10 moments from January!

