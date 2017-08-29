Thousands seek shelter from floods after Harvey

In Texas thousands are now taking shelter in Houston’s convention centre as the tropical storm Harvey continues to wreak havoc across the state.

With many roads and communities still cut off by flood waters, many could be there for days if not longer.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from a shelter in Houston, Texas.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/