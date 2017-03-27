Thousands rally across Brazil for anti-corruption probe

Brazilians have held nationwide demonstrations in support of an anti-corruption investigation, now into its fourth year.

The protesters are angry over attempts by the congress to slow down “Operation Car Wash”, which has already led to the imprisonment of dozens of politicians and business leaders.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Sao Paulo.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/