Home » News » Thousands flee as Iraqi forces attack ISIL-held Tal Afar

Thousands flee as Iraqi forces attack ISIL-held Tal Afar

News Desk August 20, 2017 News Leave a comment

Iraqi security forces began the battle to take the city of Tal Afar from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Thousands of civilians have fled the city since April, and aid agencies at nearby camps are preparing for more arrivals.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from the Khazir camp, northern Iraq.

