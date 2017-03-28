Home » News » Thousands dumped in mass grave by Islamic State

Thousands dumped in mass grave by Islamic State

News Desk March 28, 2017

Local people have told Sky News that IS fighters may have murdered as many as 6,000 people at a sinkhole on the outskirts of Mosul.

It’s created what’s thought to be the biggest mass grave in Iraq.

Our Correspondent John Sparks joined International Commission officials as they tried to reach the site to the south of the city, near the village of Athbah.

