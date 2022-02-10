Wait…Have The Truckers Won?

by

Russell Brand published this video item, entitled “Wait…Have The Truckers Won?” – below is their description.

With two Canadian provinces dropping vaccine passports and members of Justin Trudeau’s own party starting to turn on him over Covid restrictions, we ask, has the Freedom Convoy won?

#FreedomConvoy #Truckers #Trudeau

References

Politico: https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/08/trudeau-lightbound-covid-restrictions-convoy-00006774

In These Times: https://inthesetimes.com/article/january-6-capitol-riot-trump-anti-protest-left

Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022

Join Our Community HERE: https://www.russellbrand.com/join

Russell Brand YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Russell Brand

Russell Brand is a comedian and author who regularly publishes content on his YouTube channel and podcast.

Recent from Russell Brand:

It’s OK When We Do It

Category: Opinion

Wait… Could This Go Nuclear?!

Category: Opinion

Are They Just Puppets?!

Category: Opinion

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Hong Kong leader denies citywide lockdown as more Covid aid arrives from mainland China

Category: News

Florida governor Ron DeSantis scolds students for wearing masks

Category: News

CPPCC spokesperson lauds 2022 Winter Olympics as impressive, memorable

Category: News

Florida governor Ron DeSantis scolds students for wearing masks

Category: News

China’s zero-COVID policy helped steady global supply chains: CPPCC

Category: News

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Jan. 6 committee accuses Trump of ‘criminal conspiracy’

Category: News

Kellyanne Conway: Biden bored us with this speech

Category: News

L&C Daily: Defendant Brett Hankison Takes The Stand In The Death Of Breonna Taylor Case.

Category: Law

I don’t know why we don’t throw every sanction we can at Russia, says Mark Esper

Category: News

Biden’s State of the Union spotlights support for Ukraine | Fox News Rundown

Category: News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

Champion Paralympian Karni Liddell left devastated by 2022 Queensland flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ukraine family desperate to treat daughter’s cancer – BBC News

Category: News

New Zealand authorities remove ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters from Parliament grounds | The World

Category: News

FULL SPEECH: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union speech to Congress |

Category: News

Deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower as Russia warns Ukrainian capital

Category: News

In This Story: Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a Canadian politician who is the 23rd and current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since April 2013.

3 Recent Items: Justin Trudeau

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada’s deputy PM provides update on country’s response to war | LIVE

Category: News

Trudeau attends question period in House of Commons amid Russia-Ukraine conflict | LIVE

Category: News

Trudeau, cabinet officials discuss Canada’s ongoing response to Russian invasion of Ukraine | LIVE

Category: News

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Connor Ratliff Confronted Tom Hanks About Firing Him for His “Dead Eyes”

Category: Entertainment

Options Action: Gap earnings

Category: News

Snowflake down big after Q4 earnings report

Category: News

In This Story: Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

9 Recent Items: Vaccine

Clashes break out at New Zealand parliament as police move in to clear anti-Covid curbs protest

Category: News

New Zealand police clash with anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters outside parliament

Category: News

Fires and clashes with police as protesters removed from New Zealand parliament

Category: News

COVID vaccine mandate protest at NSW Parliament House in Sydney | 7NEWS

Category: News

New Zealand Police Move Against Covid Protesters in Wellington

Category: News

New study questions Prizer vaccine effectiveness in kids

Category: News

Ontario drops most COVID-19 measures, including vaccine passports

Category: News

Brian Windhorst: Ben Simmons is now week to week with the Nets | #Greeny

Category: Sport

Stephen A. reacts to NYC Mayor saying he can’t change the vaccine mandate just for Kyrie

Category: Sport

In This Story: Vaccine Passports

The concept of vaccine passports was established following the development of vaccinations for Covid-19, in several jurisdictions. While the schemes differ in precise implementations across the globe, those which do operate focus on identifying vaccinated individuals in order to allow them fewer restrictions, for example travel or access to enclosed spaces.

These schemes are somewhat controversial, as a minority view them as restricting freedoms; or an expression of “nanny state” or big state interference in ordinary lives. Others, those who are against vaccination, feel they are too forceful a pressure upon people to become vaccinated.

Where vaccine passports come up in news content featured in The Global Herald, that content is listed below, with the most recently posted item, listed nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: Vaccine Passports

Ontario drops most COVID-19 measures, including vaccine passports

Category: News

‘Scotland should never have had vaccine passports. It was absolutely outrageous.’ | Joanna Williams

Category: News

Trudeau: ‘I do think there is a place for Covid vaccine passports for a limited period of time’

Category: News

Saskatchewan drops vaccine passports as province moves ahead with pandemic recovery

Category: News

Ottawa Truckers and Protesters Remain Outside Parliament

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....