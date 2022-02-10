Russell Brand published this video item, entitled “Wait…Have The Truckers Won?” – below is their description.
With two Canadian provinces dropping vaccine passports and members of Justin Trudeau’s own party starting to turn on him over Covid restrictions, we ask, has the Freedom Convoy won?
In This Story: Vaccine Passports
The concept of vaccine passports was established following the development of vaccinations for Covid-19, in several jurisdictions. While the schemes differ in precise implementations across the globe, those which do operate focus on identifying vaccinated individuals in order to allow them fewer restrictions, for example travel or access to enclosed spaces.
These schemes are somewhat controversial, as a minority view them as restricting freedoms; or an expression of “nanny state” or big state interference in ordinary lives. Others, those who are against vaccination, feel they are too forceful a pressure upon people to become vaccinated.
