Wait, did this really happen?

Russell Brand published this video item, entitled "Wait, Did THIS Really Happen?"

We beat Big Pharma! No you didn’t Joe. But ordinary people found a way of denting the profits of Eli Lilly – the pharma company making billions from life-saving insulin by charging 4000 times what it costs to produce. Let’s revel in this story. #elililly #bigpharma #twitter

References

https://www.fiercepharma.com/marketing/eli-lilly-pulls-twitter-ads-after-blue-check-fallout-report

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/11/12/fake-eli-lilly-twitter-account-claims-insulin-is-free-stock-falls-43/

https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/news/lilly-full-year-2021-revenue/

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2022/11/14/amid-eli-lilly-twitter-fiasco-groups-call-end-insulin-price-gouging

Russell Brand YouTube Channel

About This Source - Russell Brand

Russell Brand is a comedian and author who regularly publishes content on his YouTube channel and podcast.

