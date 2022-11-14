Andrew Huberman published this video item, entitled “Science-Based Tools for Increasing Happiness | Huberman Lab Podcast #98” – below is their description.

I explain the science of happiness, including the different types of happiness and how our actions, circumstances and mindset control them. While it is difficult to standardize happiness from one person to the next, I outline a structured framework of what is critical to increasing your innate “natural happiness,” including financial security, purposeful work and relationships, and I explain specific tools to increase internal happiness (so-called “synthetic happiness”). I review how specific types of human connection and attention to our choices (or lack thereof) can increase or undermine our level of happiness. I also discuss the importance of certain types of physical contact, gratitude, financial choices and volunteer contributions that research shows can maximize happiness. And I discuss how factors such as children, pets, physical well-being, substance use, prior traumas and life-phase milestones affect our quest for and depth of happiness.

#HubermanLab #Science

Timestamps

00:00:00 Happiness

00:06:27 Tool: Light Exposure Timing & Brightness Timing

00:14:14 Thesis, InsideTracker, Helix Sleep

00:17:51 Imprecise Language for Happiness

00:20:26 Happiness: Neuromodulators & Neurotransmitters

00:26:32 Harvard Happiness Project

00:29:22 Income & Happiness; Social Interactions & Peer Group

00:37:20 Work, Sense of Meaning & Happiness

00:40:13 Toolkit for General Wellbeing

00:43:06 Happiness Across the Lifespan, Does Having Children Make Us Happier?

00:47:33 AG1 (Athletic Greens)

00:50:20 Birthdays & Evaluated Happiness

00:52:45 Smoking, Alcohol & Happiness

00:54:23 Trauma & Happiness, Lottery Winner vs. Paraplegic Accident

01:05:05 Synthesizing Happiness

01:09:18 Natural Happiness & Synthetic Happiness; Music

01:13:45 Tool: Synthesizing Happiness: Effort, Environment & Gratitude

01:24:50 Tool: Pro-Social Spending/Effort, Happiness

01:31:55 Tool: Focus, Wandering Mind & Meditation

01:39:40 Tool: Quality Social Connection

01:41:28 Brief Social Connection, Facial Recognition & Predictability

01:46:33 Deep Social Connection, Presence & Eye Contact

01:54:00 Physical Contact & Social Connection, Allogrooming, Pets

02:03:00 Freedom & Choice; Synthetic Happiness

02:11:57 Happiness Toolkit

