Now It Makes Sense

by

Russell Brand published this video item, entitled “Now It Makes Sense” – below is their description.

As millions more in China live under severe lockdown, have countries around the world – including our own – suffered from a crackdown on dissent?

#China #Lockdown #Pandemic

References

https://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/18/headlines/china_puts_400_million_on_lockdown_as_it_struggles_to_maintain_zero_covid

https://www.wsj.com/articles/shanghais-zero-covid-calamity-china-lockdowns-xi-jinping-11649794232

https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/a-warning-from-shanghai?s=r

Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022

Join Our Community HERE: https://www.russellbrand.com/join

To listen, subscribe to the Luminary Channel on Apple Podcasts at apple.co/russell or on the Luminary app http://luminary.link/russell

For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell

My Weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now on Apple & Luminary

http://apple.co/meditate

http://luminary.link/meditate

FOOTBALL IS NICE is my free, weekly, full-length podcast – subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FootballisNiceRussellBrand

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/russellbrand

Locals:

https://russellbrand.locals.com/

Russell Brand YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Russell Brand

Russell Brand is a comedian and author who regularly publishes content on his YouTube channel and podcast.

Recent from Russell Brand:

It’s Happening

Category: Media, Opinion

The Great Reset: Is This The Next Phase?

Category: Opinion

This Is The End Times

Category: Opinion

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Strong medicine: Chinese female pro MMA fighter is also a licensed TCM practitioner

Category: News

Live: Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy – RCEP Leading Global Recovery and Growth

Category: Manufacturing, News, Retail

The Leaders’ debate + Solomon Islands, China security pact | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

China confirms signing of Solomon Islands security pact, as US warns of regional instability

Category: Media, News

WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn

Category: Media, News

Xi Jinping: Major countries should set a positive example

Category: News

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Sydney’s ANZAC Day activities to go ahead with not many restrictions in 2022 | 7NEWS

Category: News

WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn

Category: Media, News

Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Covid Outbreak | Thursday 21st April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

3 Recent Items: Lockdown

Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Planet Normal: Are attacks on PM just ‘parliamentary posturing’ after partygate apology? | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

PMQs: Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament – watch live

Category: News

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Planet Normal: Are attacks on PM just ‘parliamentary posturing’ after partygate apology? | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Lilly Singh: My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements | E136

Category: Opinion

True Crime Story of the Shoe Fetish Slayer Jerry Brudos

Category: Law

In This Story: Shanghai

Shanghai, on China’s central coast, is the country’s biggest city and a global financial hub. Its heart is the Bund, a famed waterfront promenade lined with colonial-era buildings. Across the Huangpu River rises the Pudong district’s futuristic skyline, including 632m Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, with distinctive pink spheres. Sprawling Yu Garden has traditional pavilions, towers and ponds.

3 Recent Items: Shanghai

Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Shanghai’s makeshift hospitals discharge over 14,000 recovered COVID-19 patients

Category: News

Shanghai logs over 20,000 new cases, 1,211 patients discharged from hospitals

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....