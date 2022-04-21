The Diary Of A CEO published this video item, entitled “Lilly Singh: My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements | E136” – below is their description.

This weeks episode entitled ‘My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements’ topics:

0:00 Intro

01:27 Early Years – Having to prove I was worthy

07:00 The reason for starting on Youtube

13:14 What helps you when you’re going through pain

16:38 The skill that made you different?

19:58 Why are you wired to be disrupted

26:03 Do you think you are enough?

31:15 Advice when stuck at a crossroads

35:50 Your late-night talk show

42:50 The impact criticism had on you

53:36 What happened after the show got canceled

01:01:52 What makes up the foundation of your life

01:04:25 Panic attacks, meditation, and breath works

01:08:41 Struggling to form friendships

01:15:11 What does success mean to you?

01:16:31 Relationships and expectations

01:20:41 What’s the hardest question you could be asked?

01:27:10 Our last guest’s question

Lilly:

https://www.instagram.com/lilly/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfm4y4rHF5HGrSr-qbvOwOg

Lilly’s book:

https://www.amazon.com/Be-Triangle-Being-Getting-Shape/

Listen on:

Apple podcast – https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-diary-of-a-ceo-by-steven-bartlett/id1291423644

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/7iQXmUT7XGuZSzAMjoNWlX

FOLLOW ►

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steven/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SteveBartlettSC

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-bartlett-56986834/

Sponsor – https://uk.huel.com/

The Diary Of A CEO YouTube Channel