Lilly Singh: My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements | E136

0:00 Intro
01:27 Early Years – Having to prove I was worthy
07:00 The reason for starting on Youtube
13:14 What helps you when you’re going through pain
16:38 The skill that made you different?
19:58 Why are you wired to be disrupted
26:03 Do you think you are enough?
31:15 Advice when stuck at a crossroads
35:50 Your late-night talk show
42:50 The impact criticism had on you
53:36 What happened after the show got canceled
01:01:52 What makes up the foundation of your life
01:04:25 Panic attacks, meditation, and breath works
01:08:41 Struggling to form friendships
01:15:11 What does success mean to you?
01:16:31 Relationships and expectations
01:20:41 What’s the hardest question you could be asked?
01:27:10 Our last guest’s question
