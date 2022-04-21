Lilly Singh: My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements | E136

by

The Diary Of A CEO published this video item, entitled “Lilly Singh: My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements | E136” – below is their description.

This weeks episode entitled ‘My Deepest Insecurities Led To My Greatest Achievements’ topics:

0:00 Intro

01:27 Early Years – Having to prove I was worthy

07:00 The reason for starting on Youtube

13:14 What helps you when you’re going through pain

16:38 The skill that made you different?

19:58 Why are you wired to be disrupted

26:03 Do you think you are enough?

31:15 Advice when stuck at a crossroads

35:50 Your late-night talk show

42:50 The impact criticism had on you

53:36 What happened after the show got canceled

01:01:52 What makes up the foundation of your life

01:04:25 Panic attacks, meditation, and breath works

01:08:41 Struggling to form friendships

01:15:11 What does success mean to you?

01:16:31 Relationships and expectations

01:20:41 What’s the hardest question you could be asked?

01:27:10 Our last guest’s question

Lilly:

https://www.instagram.com/lilly/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfm4y4rHF5HGrSr-qbvOwOg

Lilly’s book:

https://www.amazon.com/Be-Triangle-Being-Getting-Shape/

Listen on:

Apple podcast – https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-diary-of-a-ceo-by-steven-bartlett/id1291423644

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/7iQXmUT7XGuZSzAMjoNWlX

FOLLOW ►

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steven/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SteveBartlettSC

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-bartlett-56986834/

Sponsor – https://uk.huel.com/

The Diary Of A CEO YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Diary Of A CEO

The Diary of a CEO is a podcast by Steven Bartlett, who has this introduction to his story:

“A few years ago I was a broke, university dropout, living in one of the worst parts of the country, alone, with nothing but a laptop & a dream. Fast forward a few years, I’m the 29 year old ex CEO of one of the UK’s fastest growing companies. That company is called Social Chain. My world is intense, sometimes crazy, always challenging and always unpredictable. This podcast is simple, every week I’m going to share insights with you from guests with different backgrounds, experiences and learnings. I want to give you a look into what it’s like behind the scenes, being an entrepreneur, the deep, dark thoughts that nobody else will share with you and anything else that’s playing on my mind. This is not scripted and I don’t have questions I just see where the conversation takes me. This is the diary of a CEO, I’m Steven Bartlett. I hope nobody is listening, but if you are… keep this to yourself.”

Recent from The Diary Of A CEO:

Craig David Opens Up About His Darkest Moments | E135

Category: Opinion

Lewis Howes: The Single Biggest Killer Of Relationships | E134

Category: Opinion

Karren Brady: How To Win At Entrepreneurship & Love (at the same time) | E133

Category: Opinion

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Planet Normal: Are attacks on PM just ‘parliamentary posturing’ after partygate apology? | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

True Crime Story of the Shoe Fetish Slayer Jerry Brudos

Category: Law

The siege of Mariupol, German reluctance and your questions answered | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....