The Diary Of A CEO published this video item, entitled “Bumble Founder: World’s Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire: Whitney Wolfe Herd | E195” – below is their description.

Whitney Wolfe Herd is the founder of Bumble and the first self-made female billionaire on the planet. In this episode, she reveals after leaving Tinder in explosive circumstances, the injustices she faced drove her on to build a better kind of dating app.

Topics:

0:00 Intro

02:20 Early context

07:07 How do we follow what we really want?

11:28 What did you want to be when you grew up?

15:58 Your background education

17:30 After university

19:24 Moving into the working world

21:49 The importance of leaning in

24:08 Early marketing tactics for tinder

29:59 Naivety

39:56 What was Tinder like in the early days?

49:34 Your departure from Tinder

58:02 When was your darkest day?

01:06:12 Bumbles current success

01:09:46 Balance

01:13:49 Why did bumble win?

01:19:35 Leadership

01:22:35 How do you staying harmony with yourself

01:24:58 The importance of being vulnerable as a leader

01:27:12 What does a successful 10 years look like for bumble?

01:30:04 The last guest question

The Diary Of A CEO YouTube Channel