Bumble founder: world’s youngest female self-made billionaire: whitney wolfe herd | e195

Whitney Wolfe Herd is the founder of Bumble and the first self-made female billionaire on the planet. In this episode, she reveals after leaving Tinder in explosive circumstances, the injustices she faced drove her on to build a better kind of dating app.
Topics:
0:00 Intro
02:20 Early context
07:07 How do we follow what we really want?
11:28 What did you want to be when you grew up?
15:58 Your background education
17:30 After university
19:24 Moving into the working world
21:49 The importance of leaning in
24:08 Early marketing tactics for tinder
29:59 Naivety
39:56 What was Tinder like in the early days?
49:34 Your departure from Tinder
58:02 When was your darkest day?
01:06:12 Bumbles current success
01:09:46 Balance
01:13:49 Why did bumble win?
01:19:35 Leadership
01:22:35 How do you staying harmony with yourself
01:24:58 The importance of being vulnerable as a leader
01:27:12 What does a successful 10 years look like for bumble?
01:30:04 The last guest question
