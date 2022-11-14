Bumble Founder: World’s Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire: Whitney Wolfe Herd | E195

Bumble founder: world’s youngest female self-made billionaire: whitney wolfe herd | e195

The Diary Of A CEO published this video item, entitled "Bumble Founder: World's Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire: Whitney Wolfe Herd | E195"

Whitney Wolfe Herd is the founder of Bumble and the first self-made female billionaire on the planet. In this episode, she reveals after leaving Tinder in explosive circumstances, the injustices she faced drove her on to build a better kind of dating app.

Topics:

0:00 Intro

02:20 Early context

07:07 How do we follow what we really want?

11:28 What did you want to be when you grew up?

15:58 Your background education

17:30 After university

19:24 Moving into the working world

21:49 The importance of leaning in

24:08 Early marketing tactics for tinder

29:59 Naivety

39:56 What was Tinder like in the early days?

49:34 Your departure from Tinder

58:02 When was your darkest day?

01:06:12 Bumbles current success

01:09:46 Balance

01:13:49 Why did bumble win?

01:19:35 Leadership

01:22:35 How do you staying harmony with yourself

01:24:58 The importance of being vulnerable as a leader

01:27:12 What does a successful 10 years look like for bumble?

01:30:04 The last guest question

Whitney:

The Diary Of A CEO YouTube Channel

About This Source - The Diary Of A CEO

The Diary of a CEO is a podcast by Steven Bartlett, who has this introduction to his story:

“A few years ago I was a broke, university dropout, living in one of the worst parts of the country, alone, with nothing but a laptop & a dream. Fast forward a few years, I’m the 29 year old ex CEO of one of the UK’s fastest growing companies. That company is called Social Chain. My world is intense, sometimes crazy, always challenging and always unpredictable. This podcast is simple, every week I’m going to share insights with you from guests with different backgrounds, experiences and learnings. I want to give you a look into what it’s like behind the scenes, being an entrepreneur, the deep, dark thoughts that nobody else will share with you and anything else that’s playing on my mind. This is not scripted and I don’t have questions I just see where the conversation takes me. This is the diary of a CEO, I’m Steven Bartlett. I hope nobody is listening, but if you are… keep this to yourself.”







