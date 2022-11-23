Russell Brand published this video item, entitled “APEC Summit #Justin trudeau” – below is their description.

‘We need a single global order’ says Macron at APEC summit ————————————————————————————————————————– FOLLOW and WATCH me LIVE weekdays on Rumble https://rumble.com/russellbrand Join The Community STAY FREE AF: https://russellbrand.locals.com/ Come to My Festival COMMUNITY – https://www.russellbrand.com/community-2023/ NEW MERCH! https://stuff.russellbrand.com/ Russell Brand YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.