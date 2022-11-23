APEC Summit #Justin trudeau

by
Apec summit #justin trudeau

Russell Brand published this video item, entitled “APEC Summit #Justin trudeau” – below is their description.

‘We need a single global order’ says Macron at APEC summit

————————————————————————————————————————–

FOLLOW and WATCH me LIVE weekdays on Rumble https://rumble.com/russellbrand

Join The Community STAY FREE AF: https://russellbrand.locals.com/

Come to My Festival COMMUNITY – https://www.russellbrand.com/community-2023/

NEW MERCH! https://stuff.russellbrand.com/

Russell Brand YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Russell Brand

Russell Brand is a comedian and author who regularly publishes content on his YouTube channel and podcast.

Recent from Russell Brand:

“You Need Slaves To Be A Tyrant” Jordan Peterson On Global Elites

Category: Opinion

“Suffering Will Awaken Us” Eckhart Tolle

Category: Opinion

This Is Our Number One Threat

Category: Opinion

In This Story: Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a Canadian politician who is the 23rd and current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since April 2013.

3 Recent Items: Justin Trudeau

Global National: Nov. 25, 2022 | Trudeau defends invoking Emergencies Act to end “Freedom Convoy”

Category: Healthcare, News

CSIS isn’t the decision-maker, Trudeau tells inquiry

Category: News

Prime minister testifies as final witness in Emergencies Act inquiry

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.