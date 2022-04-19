This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
IMF published this video item, entitled “Perspectives de l’économie mondiale, avril 2022” – below is their description.
La guerre en Ukraine fait des morts et ébranle l’économie mondiale. Dans cette vidéo des Perspectives de l’économie mondiale, découvrez dans quelle mesure cela nuira à la croissance mondiale et ce que les dirigeants peuvent faire. http://bit.ly/3K3TylO
About This Source - IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.
