Not So Smooth Sailing: Port Congestion Around the World | Analytical Corner, Spring Meetings 2022

Rising inflation and reports of empty shelves in major economies have drawn attention to the functioning of supply chains that normally operate smoothly in the background. Among the issues, the long delays that port congestion causes in delivering goods to consumers and firms have been drawing increasing attention.

This talk will shed light on these issues leveraging billions of radio messages that cargo ships emit for navigational safety purposes and that are picked up from land stations and satellites in space. For the world as a whole, our machine-learning-derived estimates show substantial welfare losses from port disruptions. Zooming in on major ports, some lessons emerge on how temporary the disruptions might prove, and on the need to address infrastructure gaps.

