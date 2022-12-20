How to Get Back on Track to Net Zero? | Charts in Motion

by
How to get back on track to net zero? | charts in motion

IMF published this video item, entitled “How to Get Back on Track to Net Zero? | Charts in Motion” – below is their description.

The devastating effects of climate change will get worse if we don’t act now and cut emissions.

Learn more in our Charts in Motion and IMF Blog: Getting Back on Track to Net Zero: Three Critical Priorities for COP27 – http://bit.ly/3fCexCL

About Charts in Motion

Charts in Motion is part of IMF Blog’s Chart of the Week series. It provides short, quick, animated snapshots that highlight key data from our latest charts and blogs.

Charts in Motion playlist: http://bit.ly/3L1uvRM

About This Source - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

