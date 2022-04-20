Digitalization & Resilience: Firm-level Evidence during COVID-19 | Analytical Corner, Spring 2022

by

IMF published this video item, entitled “Digitalization & Resilience: Firm-level Evidence during COVID-19 | Analytical Corner, Spring 2022” – below is their description.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented shock to firms with adverse consequences for existing productive capacities. At the same time, digitalization has increasingly been touted as a key pathway for mitigating economic losses from the pandemic, and we expect firms facing digital constraints to be less resilient to supply shocks.

This paper uses firm-level data to investigate whether digitally-enabled firms have been able to mitigate economic losses arising from the pandemic better than digitally-constrained firms in the Middle East and Central Asia region using a difference-in-differences approach.

Read the paper: https://bit.ly/3vB0Rfi

IMF-World Bank 2022 Spring Meetings:

http://www.fundbankmeetings.org

#IMFmeetings

IMF YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

Recent from IMF:

New Zealand Tackling Inflation during Uncertain Times

Category: Economics

Jordan: Great Expectations: Achieving Fiscal Discipline With Social Protection in Uncertain Times

Category: Economics, Finance

A New Dawn for Zambia: Charting a Path to a Better Economic Reality | Governor Talk, Spring 2022

Category: Economics, Finance

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Sydney’s ANZAC Day activities to go ahead with not many restrictions in 2022 | 7NEWS

Category: News

WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn

Category: Media, News

Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Covid Outbreak | Thursday 21st April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Middle East

4 Recent Items: Middle East

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

Jordan: Great Expectations: Achieving Fiscal Discipline With Social Protection in Uncertain Times

Category: Economics, Finance

UKraine, Afghanistan, Horn of Africa & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (19 April 2022)

Category: News

Palestine on Palestine/Israel- Security Council Media Stakeout (19 April 2022)

Category: Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....