Home » News » ‘They think we’re terrorists, have no pity’: Eastern Ukrainians to RT as conflict marks 3 years

News Desk February 20, 2017

Marches to commemorate the Maidan activists or soldiers killed in the ongoing civil conflict in Eastern Ukraine are held every year in Kiev.
The main square turns into one large monument to the victims…but only for those from one side of the barricades…
Murad Gazdiev traveled to the OTHER side of the conflict line – this is his report from Donetsk.

