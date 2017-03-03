Home » News » The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus dragged off the Sky News Sunrise set

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus dragged off the Sky News Sunrise set

News Desk March 3, 2017 News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus – better known as Daryl Dixon – salutes as our floor manager moves him out of the way of the weather forecast on Sky News Sunrise.

