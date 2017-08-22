Home » Sport » Equestrian » The title defender in Team Dressage: Netherlands | FEI European Championships 2017

The title defender in Team Dressage: Netherlands | FEI European Championships 2017

August 22, 2017

Two years ago the Netherlands won team Gold at the FEI European Championships – with two horses out through injury, it’s not been the best preparation but they’ll still be hoping to challenge for the podium against favourites Germany at the Longines FEI European Championships Gothenburg 2017.

