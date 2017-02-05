The Takeaway | A costume party, parking spots & 16

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Saturday’s round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where more than 200,000 people packed the house, some of the wackiest showed up at the stadium on 16 and John Peterson plays better for a parking spot.
