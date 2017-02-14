The State of the Suburbs: Is France at its Ferguson Moment? (part 1)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

The Paris suburbs have the scene of violence and anger in the wake of the alleged sexual assault and beating by police of a 22 year old black man. The police investigation of the behavior of its own officers in Aulnay-sous-Bois cleared them of a deliberate attack. Does France have a problem with police violence and profiling? After the protests and riots following police brutality in the United States, is France having its own Ferguson moment?

