The Sprinter Hoping to Break New Ground in Bahrain | Generation Rise

Sprinter Ali Khamis has a tough task trying to make a breakthrough in the 400m and 400m hurdles but he has plenty of support in Bahrain.

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5