The shocking secret trade in baby chimps – BBC News

January 31, 2017

Watch as you become the reporter who takes down a baby chimp trafficking ring.

A secret network of wildlife traffickers selling baby chimpanzees has been exposed by a year-long BBC News investigation. The tiny animals are seized from the wild and sold as pets. The BBC’s research uncovered a notorious West African hub for wildlife trafficking, known as the “blue room”, and led to the rescue of a one-year-old chimp in a dusty back street of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

