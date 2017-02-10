The Next Step to Stop IS Group? CIA Chief in Turkey to Discuss Strategy (part 1)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

The CIA’s new director, Mike Pompeo, is in Turkey to talk about a new strategy against the Islamic State group, a visit overshadowed by an accidental Russian airstrike on Turkish soldiers in Syria. When the dust settles, will this affect cooperation between Russia and Turkey? And with Donald Trump in the White House, could the US stance against Bashar al-Assad shift? Trump has talked up warming up relations with Vladimir Putin and recalibrating Washington-Moscow ties.

Click here for PART TWO.

Produced by Michele BARBERO, François WIBAUX and Van MEGUERDITCHIAN.

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en