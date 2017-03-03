‘The next French revolution’

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Fri. 03.03.17: Stateside, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing a storm of criticism over newly disclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Top Democrats are calling on Sessions to resign, while Republicans are calling it a witch hunt. Meanwhile, Sweden has decided to reinstate the military draft. And papers abroad focus on the upcoming French presidential election.

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en