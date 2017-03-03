Home » News » ‘The next French revolution’

‘The next French revolution’

March 3, 2017

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Fri. 03.03.17: Stateside, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing a storm of criticism over newly disclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Top Democrats are calling on Sessions to resign, while Republicans are calling it a witch hunt. Meanwhile, Sweden has decided to reinstate the military draft. And papers abroad focus on the upcoming French presidential election.

