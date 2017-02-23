The Mix: Julia Jacklin is one of the most promising voices in the indie folk scene

Growing up in the blue Mountains of NSW, Julia had plans to become a social worker. But fast forward to her mid-twenties, and she’s one of the most promising Australian voices in the indie folk scene. Her debut record ‘Don’t Let the Kids Win’ has been hailed as self-aware and insightful, and Jacklin is often called ‘old soul’. But, as she explained to Zan Rowe, it’s a term that can be problematic.