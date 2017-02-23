Home » News » The Mix: Julia Jacklin is one of the most promising voices in the indie folk scene

The Mix: Julia Jacklin is one of the most promising voices in the indie folk scene

News Desk February 23, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Growing up in the blue Mountains of NSW, Julia had plans to become a social worker. But fast forward to her mid-twenties, and she’s one of the most promising Australian voices in the indie folk scene. Her debut record ‘Don’t Let the Kids Win’ has been hailed as self-aware and insightful, and Jacklin is often called ‘old soul’. But, as she explained to Zan Rowe, it’s a term that can be problematic.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Talk To Al Jazeera – The Rohingya In Myanmar promo

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe – Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish – Find us …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd