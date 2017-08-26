Home » News » The man who wants to sell rhino horns – BBC News

The man who wants to sell rhino horns – BBC News

August 26, 2017

Global trade in rhino horn is banned under a UN convention, but the first legal auction is due to be held in South Africa.
Rhino breeder John Hume says open trade is the only way to raise vital funds for the species and stop poaching.

