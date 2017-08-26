The man who wants to sell rhino horns – BBC News

Global trade in rhino horn is banned under a UN convention, but the first legal auction is due to be held in South Africa.

Rhino breeder John Hume says open trade is the only way to raise vital funds for the species and stop poaching.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246