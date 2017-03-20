Home » News » The Leader of the Free World: Merkel visits Trump at White House

The Leader of the Free World: Merkel visits Trump at White House

News Desk March 20, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

After a warm White House welcome for Britain’s Theresa May and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump held his first face to face meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two leaders have sharply contrasting views on immigration, protectionism, diplomacy and social welfare. Our international panel of journalists dissect the pair’s meeting and discuss how it bodes for German-US relations in the future.
Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

