“The hardest fought and the probably most rewarding Team Gold medal we have had!” Team Great Britain reflect on a tension filled day at the Longines FEI European Championships Gothenburg 2017​ yesterday.

▶▶ Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.do/subscribeFEI

▶▶ Exclusive videos on FEITV http://www.feitv.org

Facebook: http://fei.org/facebook

Twitter: http://fei.org/twitter

Instagram: http://fei.org/instagram