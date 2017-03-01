The Gambia: HIV patients recount herbal treatment under Jammeh

Former president Yahya Jammeh claimed he could cure people suffering from HIV and AIDS.

Jammeh treated hundreds of patients in Gambian clinics, administering herbal remedies. Now that he has left power, many are still sick and telling their stories.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Banjul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/