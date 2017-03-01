Home » News » The Gambia: HIV patients recount herbal treatment under Jammeh

The Gambia: HIV patients recount herbal treatment under Jammeh

News Desk March 1, 2017

Former president Yahya Jammeh claimed he could cure people suffering from HIV and AIDS.

Jammeh treated hundreds of patients in Gambian clinics, administering herbal remedies. Now that he has left power, many are still sick and telling their stories.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Banjul.

