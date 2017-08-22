THE DEBATE – New President, Old War: Trump outlines his strategy for Afghanistan

Subscribe to France 24 now:
The longest war in US history just got longer. Donald Trump had long been skeptical of US military involvement in Afghanistan, which he once called a complete waste. But on Monday he reaffirmed his commitment to the intervention. The President offered few specifics on just how that would play out, refusing to set a deadline for withdrawal, and leaving the door open for more US troops to go in. So what”s different about Trump”s plan for Afghanistan? And will it work?
