THE DEBATE – New President, Old War: Trump outlines his strategy for Afghanistan

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

The longest war in US history just got longer. Donald Trump had long been skeptical of US military involvement in Afghanistan, which he once called a complete waste. But on Monday he reaffirmed his commitment to the intervention. The President offered few specifics on just how that would play out, refusing to set a deadline for withdrawal, and leaving the door open for more US troops to go in. So what”s different about Trump”s plan for Afghanistan? And will it work?

