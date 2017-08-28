THE DEBATE – Honeymoon Over? Macron slides in the polls as he faces first real test

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

In this edition of The Debate – is the honeymoon over for France’s new president? Emmanuel Macron is sliding in the polls ahead of back-to-school protests against plans to loosen labor laws. How serious is it? What impact could this have on his ambitions to weigh heavily on the world stage?

Produced by Michele BARBERO, Jessica HOWARD-JOHNSTON and Chris DAVIS

http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/emission/18881

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en